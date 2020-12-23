A line of cars wrapped around the Liberty Bell complex and Freedom Hall on Wednesday, carrying first responders who were eligible to receive some of the first doses of Moderna's novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in the region.
"We're going to keep vaccinating until we run out of vaccine," said Dr. David Kirschke, the medical director of the Northeast Regional Health Office.
The drive-through event Wednesday served as the first round of vaccinations for first responders in Washington County.
Kirschke said the Health Department is primarily vaccinating first responders, who have top priority in the state's vaccination plan and appear in one of the earliest phases.
That early vaccination group, phase 1a1, also includes inpatient and other high-exposure health care workers plus residents and staff at long-term care facilities. Altogether, the state estimates this group constitutes roughly 450,000 people.
If the Health Department receives enough vaccines over the weekend to cover all first responders who want it, Kirschke said, officials may start opening the process up to people in phase 1a2, which includes all other health care workers with direct exposure to patients. The state estimates that that group totals roughly 100,000 people statewide.
Currently, Kirschke said the Health Department is just receiving the Moderna vaccine.
Kirschke said Health Department received 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine for Washington County and started Wednesday with 520 doses, which they expected to be exhausted by the end of the day. The department was anticipating another 600 doses Wednesday or Thursday, he said.
Kirschke expects those doses will almost exactly cover all the first responders and frontline healthcare workers who have registered to receive the vaccine.
The department it also hearing that it will start receiving weekly shipments of the Moderna vaccine and will continue to have vaccination clinics and vaccinate by phases depending on availability.
The Health Department has asked people to pre-register to receive the vaccine based on the number of doses that the department has. Kirschke expects the department will continue vaccinating on Thursday and Saturday as long as it still has doses. They'll keep inviting people to receive the vaccine until the doses are gone.
First responders who receive their Moderna vaccine will have to come back in 28 days to receive their second dose. Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two doses. Hospitals are currently receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which are being administered to frontline healthcare workers.
"The Moderna vaccine, like the Pfizer vaccine, is shown to be safe and effective," Kirschke said. "That's one of our most important tools to ... try to control coronavirus and get back to normal."
Health officials also recommending that people continue to wear masks and practice social distancing even after they receive the vaccine.
"It's amazing to think that this is potentially the beginning of the end of this pandemic," said Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy on Wednesday, "and we can get back to some semblance of normalcy. It's been long awaited, and I think it's amazing, frankly, that we had the vaccine this soon."