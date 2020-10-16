ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton celebrated an early Halloween on Friday night, as a crowd of people — some wearing costumes but nearly all in masks that were either protective, scary or a combination of both — prowled the sidewalks of Elk Avenue.
Many in the crowd also found their way to the food trucks which provided all sorts of fare, from spicy Thai food to Philly cheese steaks. The hungry crowd and social distancing created long lines behind the trucks.
Many downtown vendors were open late to provide special shopping for customers. Shoppers were entertained by sidewalk musicians and amused with sidewalk chalk art.
Event organizer Chasity Thompson said she received plenty of compliments about the Evenings on Elk event. The public appreciated having the evenings back after the nearly year-long hiatus caused by COVID-19.