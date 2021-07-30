Unicoi County Schools will not require students to wear masks in classrooms or on buses for the upcoming school year, Director of Schools John English said.
The first day of school in Unicoi County is Aug. 9, and while masks are being recommended for students, English said the availability of the vaccine is what led the school system to make them optional.
“We just felt like, looking at the situation, we’re at a place where 12-and-ups have had the option to be vaccinated, their families have, our staff has, and with the impact that the data shows as far as impact on kids, we just felt we were at a place where it’s time to give that option.”
According to the county’s opening plan protocols, field trips and school club meetings will also be permitted. Masks are also not required at athletic events, and there will also be no restrictions on the number of spectators allowed.
“That may change,” said English. “That’s where we are right now. This will be something that we look at daily and try to stay on top of the situation. Everything’s fluid, as it has been for the last year and a half for all of us, but right now we felt like we really wanted to start the year and be as normal a setting as we possibly can for our kids.”
While vaccines are recommended for eligible students and staff, they are not required. Students who test positive for COVID-19 or exhibit symptoms will be required to stay home for 10 days. Contact tracing will be conducted by the local health department instead of the school district.
Assigned seating on buses, sanitation practices and social distancing where possible will all continue into the new school year. Students will be served food items rather than using a self-service process, and water fountains will remain closed, and students can bring their own water bottles and utilize refilling stations.
“Our focus is still on keeping our kids safe and that’s never going to go away, but we do hope to provide as normal a year as possible under the circumstances that we’re in and we’re really excited about the year,” said English.