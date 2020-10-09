Mary L. Finucane is a vice president and banking center manager at First Horizon Bank.
She was born and raised in Buffalo, New York, where she earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Canisius College, a private Jesuit school.
Finucane worked 15 years at a bank in Buffalo, and has been with First Horizon in Johnson City for more than 26 years.
She and her husband, Mark, were married in the spring of 1994 after a three-and-a half-year, long-distance courtship.
“I was hired by First Horizon Bank two months later, and we bought our home three months after that,” Finucane said.
She has served as a board member of a number of non-profit organizations over the years and is currently chairman of the board of the Northeast Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross and the treasurer of the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter Foundation.
“Mark and I are avid travelers, and we cannot wait to get back out and see the world again,” Finucane said.
Fast Facts
Cat or dog: “We currently have no pets, but prefer a dog.”
Hobbies: “Reading, needlework and personal fitness (such as walking, yoga and golfing).
Ideal getaway: “Siesta Key, Florida as a destination, and cruising as a mode of travel.”
WHAT LED YOU TO A PROFESSION IN BANKING?
When I was a young girl, my father would take me to the bank and the safety deposit box vault and drive-through fascinated me. Plus, I love working with people and money.
WHAT DO YOU ENJOY MOST ABOUT WHAT YOU DO?
Helping people either fix a problem or improve their situation financially is what I enjoy most. I also love the variety of things I get to do and see while managing a branch of a full service bank.
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR OTHERS LOOKING TO BEGIN A CAREER IN FINANCE?
General career advice I have would be to do what you love, always do more than you are asked, pay attention to detail and learn everything you can about your company and your industry.
In addition, always dress up because that is how you show respect for yourself and others and learn how to communicate properly in writing and verbally.
If you are in the financial arena, always remember it is about the clients and not you. Stay abreast of current events and financial news so you can give correct and proper advice.
Money is not an end in itself, but is a powerful tool. Managed properly, it can give your clients freedom and choices in their lives, as well as take care of all their needs.
WHAT ARE THE CHALLENGES THAT YOU AND YOUR COLLEAGUES HAVE FACED DURING THE PANDEMIC?
Trying to provide an exceptional customer experience with masks and when the lobbies were closed back in the spring was a challenge we all faced but handled admirably. We tried very hard to help people weather the uncertainty.
Our branch manager group did the PPP loans for the bank in the spring, and that was one of the most rewarding and positive experiences I have had in my career.
WHAT’S THE BEST ADVICE YOU’VE EVER HEARD FOR DEALING WITH STRESS?
Take a deep breath and take a walk. Also: “This, too, shall pass.”