ELIZABETHTON — The Marvelous Wonderettes signing group for Springfield High School’s 1958 senior prom would like to invite you to the Bonnie Kate Theater during the next couple of weeks for a musical walk down memory lane.
The Marvelous Wonderettes — Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy — are four friends who make up the singing group for the senior prom and for their high school reunion 10 years later. Hit songs include “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” “It’s My Party,” and “Mr. Sandman.” They perform over 30 classic ’50s and ’60s hits.
In this exclusive interview with the girls, they share some nuggets of wisdom they uncovered over the 10 years between their prom and their class reunion Here’s a glimpse into the hearts and minds of the characters of this show.
What significant life lesson have you learned from the past decade?
Betty Jean: “Your happiness cannot come from others. It has to be found within. People will let you down in life, but it doesn’t mean you’re any less ‘marvelous’!''
Cindy Lou: “Friendship is a true gift and note something to take for granted.”
Missy: “Never give up on your dreams. With hard work and perseverance, you can achieve something.”
Suzy: “Marriage is hard work! But a good home-cooked meal can solve almost anything.”
What advice would you give your children as they enter high school?
Betty Jean: “People will show you who they are and what you mean to them in how they treat you and speak to you. Believe them the first time! And if you’re going to change anything, let it be happiness.”
Cindy Lou: “I would tell my daughter not to give her kisses away too eagerly — save them for that one special guy! I’d tell my son all the ways to NOT be like some of the boys I went to school with, so that he always treats girls the way their moms dream of.”
Missy: “Daughter — Always make the time to be a good friend. Your true friends will support you through anything. Son — Always behave the way you would if someone were watching you (because they probably are).”
Suzy: “Don’t smoke! Tobacco will kill and make you ill!!! Don’t be a butthead!”
Do you think you’ll perform at your 25-year reunion?
Betty Jean: “Maybe a song or two. I want to catch up with some of my old teammates next time!”
Cindy Lou: “A 25-year reunion would be fab!”
Missy: “Sure, Why not? I’d love to sing with the girls again. I hope we stay in touch better after this reunion.”
Suzy: “Of course! I mean, my golly, we’ve already done it twice!”
Come see this marvelous show to learn more about these girls: their friendships, their loves, their dreams.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” was written and directed by Roger Bean, and it is directed by Liz Dollar, music directed by Shawn Hale, and choreographed by Jessica Shelton. The cast members are Andee Atkins as Suzy, Shannon Cook as Cindy Lou, Catherine Hammer as Missy, and Sarah Sanders as Betty Jean.
The show runs from July 29 through Aug. 8. Showtimes are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $17 for general admission, $15 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to Jonesboroughtheatre.com.
This production will be performed at the Bonnie Kate Theater, 115 S. Sycamore St., Elizabethton. It is sponsored by Sandee and Gary Degner, and Lynda and Lew Wexler.