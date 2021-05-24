Marsh Regional Blood Center is in critical need of more blood supplies, with current stockpiles roughly a third of what Center Director Steffanie Sukel says the center would like to have on-hand.
Sukel said blood supply has been low over the last year, and said donating blood isn't on the minds of most people, calling it a "perfect storm of events for the past year." Sukel said they like to have at least a three-day supply of blood on the shelves at Marsh, in addition to what's in hospitals.
"Right now we've got probably about a one-day supply, and the need never stops through any of this," Sukel said.
"There is no substitute, and we are completely dependent on the generosity of donors in our community to provide this vital life-saving resource," Sukel said later.
If you've recently been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), you must wait two days before donating blood. If you've been infected with COVID-19, you must be 14 days removed from having symptoms. Sukel said donations of plasma from people who've recovered from the virus, which is used as a treatment for those infected, are still needed.
Where you can donate
You can donate blood at any of Marsh's collection centers, which are located in Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport. The centers are open Monday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kingsport's center is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon-4 p.m. For those donating platelets, call to schedule an appointment.
- 1996 W. State St., Bristol (423-652-0014)
- 2428 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City (423-282-7090)
- 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 300, Kingsport (423-408-7500)
To stay up-to-date on blood drives, visit marshblood.com.