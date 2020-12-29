By RICK WAGNER, rwagner@timesnews.net
KINGSPORT — As the first rounds of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are distributed to health care workers and nursing home residents, some local participants in the clinical trial are “anxiously waiting” to find out if they got the vaccine or a placebo.
Most participants don’t know for sure which of the two they received.
The vaccine has been given “emergency use authorization” but not yet FDA approval, so the participants are still part of an ongoing trial that is generating data for researchers.
Retired Eastman Chemical Co. chemist Bill Tindall said Monday that he and his wife, Judy, volunteered to participate in the Pfizer-BioNTech trial through Holston Medical Group after reading an Aug. 11 article in the Kingsport Times News that reported volunteers were needed.
Likewise, retired attorney Mickey Shull said he and his wife participated in the trial to further the search for a vaccine.
About 500 people participated in the trial held through HMG. There were about 5,000 Pfizer participants across Tennessee.
“I didn’t do it for the money. I did it just to be helpful,” Shull said, adding that it was like giving blood to help those who need transfusions.
“The whole thing is just a combination of bureaucratic stupidity at best,” Shull, a retired attorney and brother of Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, said of trial participants not yet being able to get the vaccine if they received a placebo.
“We were told that we would be given the vaccine as soon as the study is unblinded,” Shull said.
Phil Smith, a Ph.D. chemist who retired from Eastman after 40 years, said he wanted to know if he got the real vaccine before he went into the hospital recently for bladder cancer surgery.
“I’m supposed to be told no later than April 21,” Smith said Monday, based on his last vaccine or placebo shot Sept. 21 and a plan by Pfizer to unblind the trial six months from the date of the last shot.
“I get $119 every time they draw blood, and $5 each week for filling out the diary,” Smith said. “They pulled blood at the initial meeting, four weeks after the second shot and are scheduled every six months after the second shot. Those who got the vaccine and placebos are on the same schedule.”
Smith, 69, said his age, somewhat elevated body mass index, two bouts with cancer and marginal Type II diabetes put him at higher risk for COVID-19.
“Neither physicians nor us know what we got,” Tindall said. “We don’t know if we were inoculated or we received a placebo.”
The Tindalls, Shulls, Smith and other participants were told they would receive the vaccine, set aside for them at HMG, if they had received the placebo when the Pfizer vaccine was approved and the trial ended.
“I’m in a group that has a 15% chance of dying if I get the disease,” said Tindall, who is 77.”
The FDA Office of Media Affairs said in an email to the Times News this week that it is weighing the benefit of continuing the trials versus vaccinating as many people as possible in the coming weeks and months.
The FDA wants to continue getting trial data on any effects the vaccine might have in the long term.
“They (FDA) officials asked Pfizer not to unblind us. At this point, we kind of got screwed,” Tindall said.
A Monday statement from Pfizer called trial participants “courageous volunteers” in the fight against COVID-19.
“We have developed a Vaccine Transition Option so that all interested, eligible participants 16 years and older in the placebo group have the option to move into the vaccine group in the study,” the Monday statement from Pfizer Media Relations said.
“Participants should not have to choose between remaining in the study or receiving the investigational vaccine if it is available to them in their community,” the statement said. “The Vaccine Transition Option will be implemented in a phased approach, starting with those who would qualify for vaccination if they were not part of the clinical trial.
“At this time, the eligible groups are health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. As additional groups are added, participants who fall into the new groups can choose to take the Vaccine Transition Option at that time. For all other participants, when they reach the six-month mark after their second injection, they can choose to take the Vaccine Transition Option.”
Tindall said HMG is not to blame for any of the issues clinical trial participants face and provided a Nov. 10 letter to participants, saying early opt outs would require regulatory authority approval.
“We’re just anxiously waiting to know,” Judy Tindall said.
Smith said the issue is with the FDA.
“Is the incremental data you’re going to get worth that risk?” Smith said. “Being a researcher, I don’t have a problem with risk. But I’d appreciate priority for vaccination if I don’t already have it.”