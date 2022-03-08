ELIZABETHTON — A Carter County man who was allegedly injured in a shootout with a Roan Mountain resident in which both men suffered injures had his first appearance in Carter County Sessions Court on Monday after he was released from the hospital.
Reggie Putman, 48, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. During Monday’s arraignment, Sessions Court Judge Keith Bowers Jr. appointed a public defender for Putman and set a preliminary hearing for him on March 21. Bowers also ordered Putman to have no contact with the victims and kept Putman’s bond at $85,000.
Deputies were called to the scene of a shooting at the Cove Creek Road residence of Donald Singleton at 7:30 p.m. on March 1. When the deputies arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The men were identified as Putman and Singleton.
Witnesses told deputies that Putman was observed in Putman’s residence. Deputies reported that Singleton armed himself with a .22-caliber rifle, entered his residence and confronted Putman. Singleton said Putman came out of a bedroom, armed with a 40-inch iron pipe. Deputies found evidence of a shot being fired by Singleton toward the area where the deputies found the pipe.
Deputies said there was also evidence Putman fired a Smith and Wesson 9 mm pistol. The shot traveled the length of the residence and exited an exterior wall. Deputies said both men ended up in the front yard of the residence and again exchanged gunfire. The men suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds and were transported by helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. Putman and Singleton were later reported to be in stable condition.
Deputies said Singleton’s residence appeared to have been entered by kicking the front door open. The interior of the home had been ransacked. Neither Singleton nor his wife knew Putman nor invited him to their residence.
Next door neighbors told deputies that they had seen a man fitting Putman's description at the end of their driveway around 6:30 p.m. They said a short time later a window was shattered from the outside and the screen had been torn by an object that matched the 40-inch iron pipe.