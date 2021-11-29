ELIZABETHTON — A man who had reportedly escaped from the custody of Carter County deputies during the last meeting of Sessions Court before the Thanksgiving holiday was back in court on the first day since the holiday Monday with a new charge of escape.
Trystan Jeffrey Godsey, 22, appeared in Sessions Court in civilian clothes Wednesday. During the proceedings, Godsey was taken into custody on an arrest warrant charging him with violation of probation and on a Criminal Court capias charging him with failure to appear on a felony case.
Godsey was handcuffed behind his back Wednesday and he was escorted by a deputy back to the entrance to the courthouse around 10:40 a.m. When he was walking on a sidewalk about 30 feet from the entrance, Godsey allegedly broke loose from the right cuff. He then ran to Elk Avenue and into a parking lot, where deputies lost sight of him.
Around 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Godsey at a residence on S.C. Slagle Road on warrants charging him with escape and violation of probation and also the Criminal Court capias charging him with failure to appear.
Godsey appeared in Sessions Court on Monday, where Judge Keith Bowers Jr. set his next appearance for Dec. 31.