ELIZABETHTON — One man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting on Dave Buck Road on Saturday evening and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect is 37-year-old Elijah Adam Taylor. The charges were placed after witnesses told investigators that Taylor had started a fight and shot at two people at the residence on Dave Buck Road. The department said only one of the men was hit by the gunfire, but that victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital. Investigators said Taylor had already fled the residence when they arrived.
Taylor is described as a 5 feet, 4 inches tall white male with dark to gray hair, balding on top and may have a beard. The sheriff’s department said Taylor has tattoos on his neck and chest. He was last seen armed with a handgun and investigators consider him to be dangerous. The sheriff’s office press release warned the public not to approach Taylor if he is spotted, but to call authorities instead.
Anyone with information on Taylor’s current location is asked call the Carter County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 423-542-1845 or call 911.