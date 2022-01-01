Wayne Morris Sr. — facing charges including stalking, rape, attempted kidnapping and multiple violations of an order of protection — is back in custody.
He was being held without bond until a bond hearing Monday at 10 a.m. Prosecutors have asked the court to revoke the $141,000 bond Morris had previously posted.
Details of his arrest were unavailable, but Morris Sr. was booked into the Washington County Detention Center Friday, according to officials there.
Morris, 56, 2904 Chatham Drive, has six warrants with 20 charges against him, and he has posted a total of $179,000 bond to a bonding company.
Morris’ charges:
He was arrested Dec. 20 after being shot multiple times outside the woman’s home.
- Dec. 20, 2021: Charged with violation of order of protection, aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, attempted aggravated kidnapping and two counts of electronic tracking of a vehicle. Bond $100,000.
- Dec. 4, 2021: Charged with violation of order of protection, aggravated assault, attempted kidnapping and stalking. Bond $42,000.
- Dec. 1, 2021: Charged with violation of order of protection, contempt of court and harassment. Bonf $2,500.
- Nov. 23, 2021: Charged with violation of order of protection, contempt of court and harassment. Bond $2,500.
- Nov. 20, 2021: Charged with violation of order of protection. Bond $1,000.
- Sept. 11, 2021: Charged with aggravated burglary, rape and false imprisonment. $31,000.