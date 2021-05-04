ELIZABETHTON — Work followed an off-duty Carter County deputy home on Thursday.
The deputy said he answered a knock on his door to find Randal Lee Street, 48, who told the deputy that he was “turning himself in.” Street also told the deputy that he was being pursued. On-duty officers then caught up with Street and took him into custody.
The incident began when deputies went to Street’s residence on Dewey Dugger Road in Johnson City in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant from the Greenville, S.C., sheriff’s department charging Street with violation of a court order. The officers were attempting to serve the warrant when they said Street ran into the nearby woods. Officers said they saw Street throw a backpack to the ground, which they recovered. The officers pursued Street through the thick woods for about 200 yards before losing sight of him. They were still searching for him when they discovered he was at the home of the off-duty officer.
The deputies opened the discarded backpack and reported finding an AR-15-style pistol with two 30-round magazines taped together, with a total of 44 rounds of .223 Remington ammunition in the magazines. They said that also in the backpack was a wallet containing a credit card with Street’s name on it. The deputies said a criminal history check indicated that Street was a convicted felon. He was then charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.
Street is being held in the Carter County Detention Center. He has no bond, due to an extradition request from South Carolina.