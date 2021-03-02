Probation violation warrant served on shooting suspect
HAMPTON — A man was shot in the arm early Tuesday morning and another man has been arrested by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of aggravated assault.
The investigation began when deputies were called to a residence on U.S. Highway 321 about 1:30 a.m., where they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his upper arm.
In the affidavit with the arrest report, Investigator Derrick Hamm said a witness told him James Pierce, 34, walked out of his residence at 226 Swimming Pool Road and fired several rounds toward the man, who was walking on the bridge on Swimming Pool Road.
Upon checking, Hamm said a single spent round of .380 Hornady ammunition was found on the edge of Swimming Pool Road at Pierce’s residence.
Hamm said it was also discovered that there was an outstanding violation of probation warrant that had been issued by Carter County Criminal Court on Pierce.
Pierce was arrested on the outstanding warrant and brought in for questioning about the shooting. While in custody, Hamm said a pat-down check was conducted on Pierce and two packages of .380 Hornady ammunition was found in his possession. Hamm said the ammunition matched the round found in Pierce’s yard.
Pierce was being held Tuesday in the Carter County Jail, with bond set at $10,000 on the aggravated assault charge and without bond on the probation violation charge.