Johnson City police were searching Wednesday for an unknown suspect who shot a man multiple times at an apartment complex in South Johnson City.
Officers were dispatched shortly before 8 a.m. where they found a white male with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Heather Brack, public information officer for the police department.
She said the latest update on the victim, whose identity has not been releaased, was that he was in surgery.
“We have no information about the suspect,” Brack said. “Officers are still at the scene interviewing witnesses. We believe this is an isolated incident and feel the people in that area have no reason for concern.”
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact investigators at 423 434-6166. For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at (423)434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or submit via the internet at www.citizenobserver.com.