The man shot by police last month after he allegedly pointed a handgun at them in downtown Johnson City was arraigned this week on assault charges.
Brian Heikkinen, 52, of Johnson City was arrested Monday on four counts of aggravated assault. Previous information after the incident was that Heikkinen was from Michigan.
“He wanted to go into a bar, and they wouldn’t allow him in because he had a gun,” District Attorney General Ken Baldwin said the day after the shooting. “He went out and threatened at least five citizens with the gun, racking it, telling them he was going to shoot them.”
Five calls were made to 911 to report the incident, and when police arrived near the railroad tracks behind White Duck Taco, they encountered the man, Baldwin said.
“He pointed the gun at them … they shot him,” after being threatened, Baldwin said. Three officers fired their weapons a total of 25 times from 125 feet away.
Baldwin said he believes at this time that the officers did the right thing because the man was threatening them and others. He also said the distance from which the officers shot was much farther than what they are qualified for in police training.
Baldwin said the man was formerly enlisted in a branch of the military and had items on him saying as much. He also believed the man was being treated for some type of military-related issues.
“I think the police responded appropriately,” Baldwin said. “If a guy is walking downtown with a gun and threatening people, something needed to be done.”
According to the TBI, which always investigates police-involved shootings, police responded to a report of an armed man causing a disturbance in the 100 block of Buffalo Street around 8 p.m. And, “as officers interacted with the man, he displayed the gun, resulting in officers firing their weapons,” a TBI statement reads.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is leading the investigation into the actual shooting because it was JCPD officers who shot the man. No details about that investigation have been released as it is still ongoing.