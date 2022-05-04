The town of Erwin and an officer with the Erwin Police Department are named in a lawsuit alleging excessive use of force after a man was shot in the face following a pursuit in 2021.
According to the lawsuit, plaintiff David Tipton Jr. was shot by Erwin Police Department officer Josh Ollis while attempting to comply with Ollis’ directions to put his hands behind his back while lying prone on the ground.
According to the lawsuit, officers with the Erwin Police Department were dispatched to a disturbance call on 3rd Street at approximately 11 p.m. on April 30, 2021, where a woman claimed to have been assaulted and identified Tipton as the assailant.
Officers located Tipton in his vehicle on Gay Street and chased him to near Daniels Road, where Ollis continued to pursue Tipton on foot.
Tipton's lawsuit claims Ollis used the flashlight attached to his pistol while chasing Tipton in the dark, pointing the gun at him as he ran. When Tipton could no longer run, the lawsuit says Tipton got down on his knees and laid on the ground.
While ordering Tipton to put his hands behind his back, Ollis placed his gun within inches of Tipton’s head and shot Tipton in the face.
Tipton survived the shooting but lost his eye, required surgery to rebuild his nose and orbital sockets and is losing the vision in his remaining eye, according to a press release from Georgia-based law firm Hall and Lampros, which is representing Tipton.
“Mr. Tipton did not pose an immediate threat to the officer or others, and in fact was trying to comply with the officer’s demands to put his hands behind his back when the officer shot him in the face,” said Andrew Lampros, a Partner at Hall and Lampros. “The use of excessive force is unconstitutional and wrong, and in this case caused traumatic injuries for a man who was trying to do what the officer asked.”
The town was served with the lawsuit on Friday, April 29, according to Erwin Town Attorney Thomas Seeley III.
“A lawsuit was served on Town officials based on an incident that occurred on April 30, 2021,” said Seeley. “The Town of Erwin plans on responding to the lawsuit in court, and intends to successfully defend both the Town of Erwin and the officer. Now that the lawsuit has been filed, it is not appropriate to comment further in the media on this matter.”