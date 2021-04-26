ELIZABETHTON — Cory Ray Mowdy of Kingsport was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading no contest to a charge of vehicular homicide in the death of Brandi Thompson, who was a junior at Cloudland High School.
Mowdy entered the no contest plea last Friday in Carter County Criminal Court. He was charged in a March 11, 2018, head-on collision involving two cars on U.S. Highway 19E.
Mowdy also pleaded no contest on a charge of vehicular assault. That charge had been placed because of injuries suffered by another person injured in the crash. Judge Lisa Rice sentenced Mowdy to 4 years in prison on that charge, to run concurrently with the vehicular homicide sentence.
Mowdy was classified as a standard offender and will be required to serve 30 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He was given pretrial credit for the period from March 28, 2019, to Aug. 28, 2020.
Charges of vehicular homicide (reckless), aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault were dismissed. Mowdy’s driver’s license was suspended for 10 years.
According to accident investigators, Mowdy had been driving a 1991 Honda Accord north on U.S Highway 19E when he crossed a double yellow line and struck a 2003 Saturn head-on. Thompson was a passenger in the Saturn, along with a 16-year-old boy. The Saturn was driven by a 19-year-old woman, who was reported to be uninjured.
According to the grand jury indictment, Mowdy had two previous convictions of driving under the influence on offenses from 2006 and 2007.