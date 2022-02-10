ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Thursday that the individual involved in the Tuesday evening shooting incident with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department has died.
The TBI identified the man as Daniel Joseph Spisso Jr., 55.
The shooting took place around 9 p.m. on Tuesday in the 200 block of Garland Road in Roan Mountain. No law enforcement officers were reported to be injured in the shooting.
The TBI had reported that when deputies arrived at the scene, an individual began shooting and deputies returned fire.
The Special Weapons and Tactics Team was called to the scene and entry to the residence was made. Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said the officers found a man inside and began administering first aid while waiting for an air ambulance to evacuate the man to the hospital.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is continuing to investigate the incident.