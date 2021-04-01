ELIZABETHTON — A man who was accused of forcing his way into a home a family he did not know and stabbing the man and woman he found inside has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Justin Todd Williams, 37, was accused of coming to a home on Blue Springs Road on New Years Day, 2020. The homeowner said he heard Williams coming up to the residence. He said he was in the living room with his child and a nephew. The resident opened the front door and said Williams came rushing toward him, wielding a knife. He said Williams stabbed him once in the left abdomen and once in the left upper back. The resident began fighting with Williams and was able to get him down on the ground.
The co-owner of the home said she heard the screaming and came into the living room. She made the children go upstairs and then attempted to help, at which time she was cut with the knife on her right shoulder. Both homeowners were transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for their injuries.
On Thursday in Carter County Criminal Court, Williams, 37, entered an Alford plea. Under such a plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but asserts that the evidence is enough to convince a judge and jury to convict him. Under Thursday’s plea agreement, an attempted first degree murder charge was reduced to aggravated assault. Williams also entered the Alford plea on other charges of aggravated assault, especially aggravated burglary, and reckless endangerment.
As part of the plea agreement, Williams agreed to plead outside his range. Judge Lisa Rice sentenced him to 15 years on the especially aggravated burglary, and 10 years on each of the two aggravated assault charges, and two years each on two reckless endangerment charges. All the sentences were to run concurrently. He was classified as a multiple offender, which means he must serve 35 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. Williams was given 15 months pretrial confinement credit.
Assistant District Attorney Matthew Roark prosecuted the case. Carl Roberts was the defense attorney. Roark said the defendant and the victims in the case both said they did not know each other before the New Years incident.