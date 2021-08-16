ELIZABETHTON — A man faces several assault and robbery charges after he allegedly pointed a pistol at several women at a convenience store on the Milligan Highway on Saturday.
Jose Luis Cordero, 34, Toll Branch Lane, Johnson City, was arrested and charged by officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and Elizabethton Police Department. Officers became involved when 911 reported an armed man at the Sunoco Station. When officers arrived, the reported Cordero had already left the store.
The officers viewed security tape, which they said showed Cordero getting out of a black Ford Fusion driven by Michael Dukes.
Officers said the tape showed Cordero pointed a pistol inside a parked car with people inside. A woman got out of the car and attempted to walk away. The video indicated Cordero followed the woman inside the store and pointed his pistol at her. He also allegedly pointed the pistol at the store clerk. Cordero then reportedly walked to a red Jeep and pointed the gun at a woman driving that vehicle.
The woman who went inside the store told officers she went back outside when she saw Cordero pointing the gun at her boyfriend’s son and he told her that he was being robbed.
The woman said she attempted to walk away when Cordero came at her and put the gun to her head, threatening to kill her and demanding “everything you got,” while attempting to take her purse away from her. The man who said he had been robbed told officers he handed Cordero an undetermined amount of money from the console of his car.
Cordero’s wife told officers she had been assaulted by him. The woman said she had asked Cordero to take Michael Dukes to the store to get $200 that she said Dukes owed them. She said Cordero and Dukes left and were gone for several hours. She said he finally returned and was intoxicated.
The woman said Cordero grabbed her by the the head and pushed her into a storm door. She said her husband then walked into the kitchen and began destroying the drawers.
The woman said he then came out of the kitchen, cocked a pistol and put the gun to her head. She said that while he held the gun, the couple’s four children surrounded her, one on her back, one on her hip, and one on each leg. She said her husband then went to her bedroom, retrieved a lot of cash, then left.
Officers stopped the Ford Fusion on Toll Branch Lane and took Cordero and Dukes into custody. Cordero was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated child abuse and neglect, one count of child abuse and neglect, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft, and resisting arrest.
Dukes was charged with accessory after the fact.
The men appeared in Sessions Court on Monday. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. appointed Patrick Denton to defend Cordero. Dukes was appointed a public defender. Both men are due back in court on Aug. 30. Bowers ordered the men to have no contact with the victims.