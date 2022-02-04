ELIZABETHTON — A Carter County man is facing domestic violence charges in Gatlinburg and Carter County after separate incidents in mid January, including an allegation he placed a gun to a woman’s head and held her against the will.
Kenneth D. McKeehan, 29, 241 North Road, Johnson City, was charged with aggravated assault (domestic violence) and false imprisonment on charges from an alleged Jan. 13 incident in Carter County, and additional charges which are alleged to have occurred the next day in Gatlinburg.
Carter County deputies said they first became involved when they arrested McKeehan at his residence on a warrant from the Gatlinburg Police Department. McKeehan was transported to the Carter County Jail to await processing and transport to Sevier County.
Two weeks later the woman contacted the Carter County deputies to report the Jan. 13 incidents. Deputies reported she had been under the impression that the Gatlinburg Police would take care of all the complaints from both counties and she was not aware she needed to come to the Carter County Sheriff’s Department to file criminal charges against McKeehan in that jurisdiction.
The deputies said the woman provided six photographs which reportedly show her with multiple bruises and contusions on the upper half of her body. She told deputies that she had gotten into an argument with McKeehan on Jan. 13 and he had thrown her to the ground. She said she went to the bedroom and started packing her possessions in order to leave.
She said she put her items in her vehicle, but McKeehan got them back out and put them back in the bedroom. She said he kept preventing her from leaving. She said he then got his .22 caliber pistol, chambered a round and put the gun to her head.
McKeehan had his first appearance in Carter County Sessions Court on Friday. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. reduced the bond for McKeehan from $15,000 to $7,500 and ordered him to have no contact with the woman. He scheduled McKeehan’s next court date for Feb. 18, with McKeehan’s attorney.