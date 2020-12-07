Monday’s Johnson City Board of Education meeting was momentarily disrupted after a man refused to wear a mask when he addressed the board.
Phillip Kemp, a father of three, addressed the board to object to mask policies during public comments. When board member Kathy Hall asked him to wear a mask, Kemp refused and began arguing with Hall.
Hall told Kemp that Johnson City Schools’ Central Office and schools have a mask policy.
“What law is this that you’re under that you’re making me don a mask? Because what you’re doing is unconstitutional,” Kemp said.
Kemp accused the board of “breaking the law” before Hall momentarily adjourned the meeting and halted public comments.
The board then returned to discuss COVID-19 safety policies with newcomers Beth Simpson, Ginger Carter and Kenneth Herb Greenlee in attendance. The three board members were elected in November and sworn in at the Johnson City Municipal and Safety Building ahead of the meeting.
Supervisor of Safety Greg Wallace said students have been required to quarantine themselves for 14 days after possible contact with COVID-19.
Wallace said that number was reduced to 10 days for contact with symptomless cases after recommendations from the Tennessee Department of Health and Northeast Regional Health Office.
“The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) still recommends a 14-day quarantine. That’s still kind of the gold standard,” he said.
“However, statistically, they felt confident saying that after a 10-day period, the likelihood of somebody expressing or showing symptoms after that decreases pretty dramatically.”
Wallace said families were notified last week of the change, but they will not be penalized if they still opt to quarantine for 14 days.
Athletic Director Keith Turner said capacity has been further reduced at Science Hill High School home basketball games since the recent surge of cases in Washington County.
“So far, social distancing, mask guidelines — all of those have been very, very well followed,” he pointed out.
In other business, the board elected new officers. Hall was selected to serve as chairwoman, Robert Williams was selected as vice chairman and Michelle Treece was named secretary.
The board also gave special recognition to Director of Instruction and Communication Debra Bentley. She is set to retire on Jan. 2.
Bentley helped establish Mountain View Elementary School as its first principal from 1995 to 2005 before taking her current role.