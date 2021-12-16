A man who police officers said bought drugs for another person who overdosed on them was charged with second-degree murder and rape.
Austin Forkpa, whose age and address were not provided in the press release announcing the arrest, was arrested Thursday.
Johnson City officers said an investigation into the overdose death of Bueford Patton III revealed Forkpa bought the fentanyl pills that, when combined with alcohol, killed him.
The rape charge, police said came from an August incident at Forkpa's residence. The victim told them Forkpa had sex with her without her consent. Police said DNA evidence collected pointed to Forkpa.
After his arrest, he was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and held on a combined $150,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court on Friday morning.