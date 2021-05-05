ELIZABETHTON — A routine traffic stop by deputies of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department led to the discovery of narcotics and firearms inside the vehicle and the arrest of the driver.
The deputies said they noticed a black Dodge Charger with Georgia license plate traveling on West Elk Avenue at 7:45 p.m. going approximately 60 mph in a 40 mph zone. The deputies pulled the car over on Tenn. Highway 67. The driver was identified as Joe Nathan Govan Jr. of Charlotte, N.C.
Govan told the officers that the car was a rental and that he had two pistols in his waistband. The officers secured the weapons. Govan also told the deputies he had a small bag of “powder” and a small plastic jar of “trees”. The officers conducted a search and reported finding nearly $1,800 in cash, methamphetamine, MDMA, marijuana, scales, and another firearm. The deputies said Govan told the officers that the cash was the proceeds of drug sales.
Govan was charged with schedule I drug violation, schedule II drug violation, possession of firearms during the commission of a felony, speeding 20 mph over speed limit, and seat belt violation.
Govan was booked into the Carter County Detention Center and was released Wednesday on $32,000 bond.