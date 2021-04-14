ELIZABETHTON — A Carter County man was sentenced to 8 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery of two boys in 2020.
Daniel Lee Hansford, 26, entered his guilty plea to aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery (weapon) in Carter County Criminal Court on Tuesday. Judge Lisa Rice sentenced him to eight years on each count, to run concurrently. Hansford also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to three years probation to be served after the robbery sentence. He also pleaded guilty to theft under $1,000 and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days probation. A charge of evading arrest was dismissed. A restitution hearing was set for May 6.
According to Tennessee law, Hansford’s conviction of aggravated robbery will require him to serve 85% of the 8-year sentence before he becomes eligible for probation.
The charges stem from a robbery that the Elizabethton Police said happened in the parking lot of the McDonald’s Restaurant on Broad Street in Elizabethton. The reported victims were two teens, who told the police they had been robbed by two men wearing black hoodies. One of the teens said one of the robbers had something in his waistband that resembled the handle of a gun or knife. The teens said the men robbed them of jewelry, cash and a baseball cap.
Hansford and another man were arrested a short time later by the police a block away from the McDonald’s parking lot. The men were reportedly wearing black hoodies and in possession of items similar to the objects the teens said the robbers had taken.