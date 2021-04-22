A Washington County Criminal Court Judge denied a bond reduction for a man facing attempted murder of a woman and first-degree murder of her fetus who died as a result of the attack.
Dominique Marsalis Fleming, 28, who has lived in Kingsport and Johnson City, is jailed on a $500,000 bond after the pregnant woman lost her fetus from a north Johnson City trailer park beating.
The deadly assault happened Nov. 3, 2019, at Big Valley Trailer Park off the Bristol Highway. Neighbors called 911 after they found the woman with a severe head injury. She was taken to Johnson City Medical Center. Police said the fetus died because of complications from her injuries.
Fleming was arrested several days later in Rogersville.
Court records do not indicate if or how Fleming knows the victim.
On Thursday, Fleming’s attorney, Mac Meade, argued for a reduction of his client’s half-million dollar bond.
Assistant District Attorney General Michael Rasnake provided Judge Lisa Rice with numerous arrests and convictions, including robbery, failure to appear, evading and resisting arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to information Rasnake provided, Fleming was one of two men indicted in 2012 on three counts of aggravated robbery stemming from an incident at 143 Garden Drive. Fleming also was indicted on a charge of aggravated criminal trespassing because he was banned from the Johnson City Housing Authority property where the robbery occurred.
According to police, the men went to the address on Garden Drive with a gun and took three cellphones and a set of car keys from the victims. Fleming also reportedly fired a shot at one victim, and the bullet went through the man’s shirt, struck the wall and fell to the floor. The man was not injured.
Rice set a motions hearing for Aug. 3. Fleming remained jailed on the $500,000 bond.