ELIZABETHTON — A man who has been charged with theft and identity theft in a number of states made an appearance in Carter County Sessions Court this week and was bound over to a grand jury.
Bobby Joel Anderson, 71, Bronx, New York, was charged by Investigator Todd Hamm of the Elizabethton Police Department with theft over $10,000 and identity theft.
In the affidavit he filed with the arrest warrant, Hamm said police became aware of the theft when a victim from Florida called on May 15, 2019, to say an unknown person had stolen his identity and fraudulently used it to withdraw funds from the victim’s Regions Bank home equity line of credit. The victim told police that the fraudulent withdrawal had taken place five days earlier in an Elizabe-thton branch of the bank. He said the withdrawals had been for $9,700 and for $1,602.
Hamm found the bank employee who had conducted the transaction. The employee said the man who had made the withdrawal had a Florida identification with the name and correct information of the victim. He said the man withdrew $9,700 in cash from the account and two $800 money orders. A video recording provided images of the man who made the transactions.
Hamm’s investigation revealed the man had been involved in other fraudulent bank transactions in Jonesborough, Nashville, and Helena, Alabama. Hamm said the man was arrested at a bank in Bloomington, Illinois, when he attempted to conduct another fraudulent transaction. Hamm said he learned of Anderson’s identity at that time.
Hamm said since the Bloomington arrest, Anderson has been held in other jurisdictions. He was finally brought to Carter County last week and was arraigned in Sessions Court on Tuesday.
Judge Keith Bowers Jr. appointed a public defender for Anderson and the case was bound over to a grand jury. Anderson is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on Dec. 4.