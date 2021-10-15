An early morning shooting at a downtown Johnson City bar Friday left one man dead and another charged with second-degree murder.
According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a reported disturbance with shots fired at the Tipton Street Pub, 110 Tipton St.
Police found a man dead inside the business with multiple gunshot wounds. Law enforcement officials have not released the name of the victim pending notification to his family.
Investigators later arrested Jonathan Samuel Love Hall Murphy, who is charged with second-degree murder. Police said a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed there was a disagreement between the victim and another male that resulted in the suspect allegedly shooting the victim multiple times before leaving the business.
Murphy was booked into the Washington County Detention Center pending a $250,000 bond. An arraignment will be held Monday in the Washington County General Sessions County.
Johnson City Police is asking anyone at the establishment during this incident, or who has any additional information concerning this incident to contact its Criminal Investigation Division at 434-6166.
Editor's note: A story will appear in the Sunday edition of the Johnson City Press featuring a look at the late-night safety concerns of one downtown restaurant.