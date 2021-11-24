ELIZABETHTON — Carter County deputies were searching downtown Elizabethton Wednesday morning for a man who escaped custody after being arrested in the Criminal Courtroom.
Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said Trystan Jeffrey Godsey was being taken into custody on a violation of probation and was being handcuffed behind his back. Lunceford said there was a pop sound and Godsey apparently got loose from one of the cuffs and then escaped from the deputy.
Lunceford said Godsey was wearing street clothes but was barefoot at the time of the escape on the chilly morning. Several deputies searched the area around the courthouses following Godsey’s escape, but did not find him. Lunceford said Godsey was not considered a threat to the public. He said he expected to have Godsey in custody soon.
According to court records, Godsey was in court on a plea deadline on a charge of aggravated assault. He had been bonded out on a $10,000 bond by Sanford and Sons Bail Bonds.