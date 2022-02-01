Washington County sheriff's deputies, responding to a report of an armed man attempting to burglarize a home on Frank Stanton Road, arrested a man following a pursuit that ended in a crash in the South Central community Monday night.
A press release from the sheriff's department said Ethan Lloyd Knight, 28, attempted to flee in a vehicle before crashing a short distance away. He then attempted to run, and a K-9 officer was sent after him. Knight was stopped by the K-9, but allegedly hit and choked the police dog.
Knight is charged with one count of attempted aggravated burglary, evading arrest by motor vehicle, resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license and an animal cruelty charge. He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on $30,000 bond and is set to appear in Sessions Court on Tuesday.