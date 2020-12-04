ELIZABETHTON — An Elizabethton man was arraigned in Carter County Sessions Court on Friday on kidnapping and assault charges stemming from a alleged incident at his residence on Thursday.
Josh J. Busha, 36, 302.5 Elm St., was charged with two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault. During his appearance before Judge Kieth Bowers Jr. on Friday, Caleb McDaniel was appointed as Busha’s attorney. Busha’s next court appearance was set for Dec. 14.
Officer Dustin Johson of the Elizabethton Police Department said officers were dispatched to a retail store on
Broad Street on Thursday. They met with a man who told the officers that he and another man had been held at gunpoint at Busha’s Elm Street apartment. He said Busha accused them of stealing money from him and forced them to take off their clothing so he could search them. The man also told officers that Busha had struck him several times on the head and mouth. The officers reported that the man did have injuries in those areas. The man also told the officers that Busha brandished a shotgun and threatened to kill them.
The man told officers that Busha then had a medical problem and he took advantage of the moment to flee the residence and run to the store. He told the officers he feared that the other man who was with him might still be in the residence and in danger.
The officers then went to Busha’s residence. While still outside the residence, they said Busha drove by in a car. They said he stopped when the officers ordered him to do so. Officers said Busha consented to a search of the car. Officers spotted what they at first believed to be a Colt 1911 .45 caliber pistol, but on closer examination they found it was a BB gun.
The officers said Busha denied the story about the assault and kidnapping and said the two men had conspired against him. Busha said that after the first man ran from his apartment, he drove the other man where he wanted to go. Officers were able to find that man and said he told the dame story of the kidnapping and assault. Busha was then arrested.