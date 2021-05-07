ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on several drug charges Tuesday after executing a search warrant at an apartment on Pine Ridge Circle. According to the arrest warrant, the search was “the culmination of a months-long investigation relating to the sales, use, and distribution of methamphetamine from that location by the resident, James Matthew Tipton.”
Investigators said that during the search, officers found numerous items of paraphernalia inside the residence, including digital scales, smoking devices, small plastic bags often used in the sale of drugs, and numerous syringes. Officers said they also found inside a Ford truck registered to Tipton two ounces of a crystal substance believed to methamphetamine. Also found inside the truck was a Sig Sauer .40 caliber pistol
Tipton, 31, who was also known as “Nike,” was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The search warrant was executed by the sheriff’s department, the Elizabethton Police Department, and agents from Homeland Security.
Tipton was being held in the Carter County Detention Center with his bond set at $40,000.