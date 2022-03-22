ELIZABETHTON — A man facing a jury trial in Carter County Criminal Court on two counts of rape of a child has entered a guilty plea on amended charges of aggravated rape.
Joseph Water Sampson Jr. was sentenced to 15 years in prison following his plea agreement on Monday. In addition to the two aggravated rape conviction, Sampson also plead guilty on one count of sexual battery, one count of incest and two counts of solicitation of a minor. Under the guilty plea, the two counts of rape of a child were amended to two counts of aggravated rape. Sampson was defended by Gene Scott. Matthew Roark served as counsel for the state.
Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice sentenced Sampson to 15 years in prison. He will be required to serve 100% of the time because of his conviction as an aggravated rapist under the Tennessee sentencing law.
In addition to the 15 years sentence, Sampson was also sentenced to 8 years on the aggravated sexual battery conviction, to run concurrently; 6 years on the incest conviction, to run concurrently; and 6 years on each of the solicitation of a minor charges, to run concurrently, for a total sentence of 15 years.
Sampson was convicted of raping a child in 2020, when the child was between the age of 3 and 13, and also engaging in unlawful sexual contact with the child. On the solicitation charges, Sampson was accused of being involved ‘in very disturbing talk” with the child.
Judge Rice ordered that once the sentence is served and Sampson is released from prison, he must report to theTennessee Department of Corrections Community Supervision so that the may be supervised for the remainder of his life. Rice also ordered Sampson to be placed on the Tennessee Sexual Offender Registry for the rest of his life after his release from custody.