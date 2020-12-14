An internal survey of Johnson City police officers found that 78% would be in favor of a policy change allowing them to have exposed tattoos.
Chief Karl Turner presented the results of the poll, which received input from 123 officers, to Johnson City commissioners during an agenda review meeting on Monday.
Additionally, 13% of officers said they would be in favor of allowing tattoos concealed by the uniform, and 9% were in favor of allowing employees to have tattoos as long as they were covered by a sleeve, such as a breathable Under Armour material.
Asked if employees thought visible tattoos would negatively affect the professional image of the police department, 12.2% said yes, 11.4% neither agreed nor disagreed and 76.4% said no.
Also, 63.4% of officers said they believed the community would approve of visible tattoos, 31.7% had no opinion and 4.9% said community members would disapprove. Roughly a third of officers said they would consider getting additional tattoos if the department changes the policy.
In the past, the Johnson City Police Department has allowed employees to have tattoos, but they couldn’t be visible in either shorts or short-sleeve uniforms. Some officers who had visible tattoos before a certain date were considered grandfathered in.
The department recently implemented a special order that allows officers to have tattoos on their forearms or calves, but they need to be covered year-round by a long-sleeve shirt or pants. Commissioners also expressed concern about grandfathered employees losing that status under the update.
Commissioners told staff in November that those changes didn’t go far enough to address a barrier to recruiting new officers.
In September, the department was down about 16 officers, but Turner noted Monday that the city is preparing to offer jobs to eight officers, including one that has a tattoo on his forearm. Currently, Turner said that new recruit will have to wear a long-sleeve uniform.
Answering a question from the commission, the chief estimated that the city may lose about seven officers in an average year for various reasons.
Turner said he still has some concerns about how to judge the content of tattoos.
“I think it’s something we have to dig a little deeper into,” he said.
Turner expects to discuss the survey with City Manager Pete Peterson this week and determine what different policies may look like going forward.
New officers
Following the elections in November, Johnson City commissioners will soon select a new mayor and vice mayor. That’s currently scheduled to occur on Thursday.
Mayor Jenny Brock and Vice Mayor Joe Wise have served in those roles since 2018.
Thursday will mark Aaron Murphy’s first regular meeting as a commissioner. He was officially sworn in on Dec. 7 alongside returning commissioners Wise and Todd Fowler, who were each reelected to an additional four-year term on the body.
The body will also soon vote on reappointing representatives from the City Commission to serve on a slew of boards, including the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission and the Johnson City Development Authority. This will include filling positions previously held by former commissioner Larry Calhoun, who participated in his last City Commission meeting on Dec. 3.