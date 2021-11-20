ELIZABETHTON — The Christmas season officially reached downtown Elizabethton at 6 p.m. Saturday.
That was when Major Margaret Eggers fulfilled her official duties as the official Christmas tree lighter for 2021 and turned on the lights on the giant Fraser fir that stands on the front lawn of the University of Tennessee Extension Office.
A large crowd had gathered underneath the 88-foot tree and cheered when the lights finally came on and the Bowers Family continued to sing Christmas songs from the big stage beside the tree.
Other groups who performed on the stage before the tree was lit included the Harold McCormick Elementary School Choir. The national anthem was performed by the Happy Valley High School Trumpeters. A short talk about the tree was presented by Lily and Greta Anglim.
Eggers was selected to be this year’s lighter for her 29-year service as a nurse with the Army National Guard and the Army Reserves. She was especially selected because of her work during the final evacuation from Afghanistan, where she served as a senior nurse with the 936th Forward Surgical Team.
After the lighting of the Fraser fir, families took the short walk to Covered Bridge Park, where children participated in a winter version of an Easter egg hunt. This time, it was the Kid’s Candy Cane Quest, with children searching for scattered candy canes in the park and the chance to win prizes.
This weekend’s events marks just the first of five Saturdays with pre-Christmas events.
Next Saturday, Nov. 27, at Covered Bridge Park will be the opening of the much-anticipated ice skating rink. Just downstream, Edwards Island will be converted into an outdoor movie theater for a showing of “The Polar Express”.
On Dec. 4, Christmas at Oz will be presented at the Covered Bridge Park, featuring the characters of Oz celebrating Christmas.
The annual Downtown Christmas Parade takes place on Dec. 11, with a pre-parade “Christmas at Covered Bridge Park” taking place from 2-5 p.m., complete with music and a Christmas village.
The final weekend before Christmas will include “Grinchmas in the Park” on Dec. 18.