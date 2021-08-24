Gov. Bill Lee is expected to join local and state economic development officials in Telford Wednesday for an announcement about an international manufacturer looking to bring 206 new jobs to the former Bush Hog building in the Washington County Industrial Park.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told county commissioners on Monday that a major announcement on “Project Stamp” will be made at the now-vacant Alo Tennessee Inc. building at 11:30 a.m Wednesday. The mayor indicated to commissioners they will be pleased with what they hear.
County commissioners voted in April to approve a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement designed to lure an auto components manufacturer, identified by Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership as “Project Stamp,” to the county’s industrial park.
Alicia Summers, vice president of business development for the partnership, told commissioners earlier this year that the company — with 26 production facilities in 10 countries — was looking at sites in Tennessee, Michigan and Ohio to locate its first plant in the United States.
The privately owned 380,000-square-foot former Alo building in the Washington County industrial park, which was originally occupied by Bush Hog, is one of two locations the company was looking at in Tennessee.
Economic development officials said “Project Stamp” plans a two-phase, $145 million capital development in Telford that will begin with 117 new jobs and wrap up in 2027 with an additional 89 jobs created.
Those jobs are expected to pay an average annual salary of $35,000.
Under the terms of the PILOT agreement, the company would be responsible for submitting reports of new jobs created and their annual wages on Jan. 31, 2022. The deal requires the company to have created 90%, or 105, of its projected 117 new jobs in Phase I by Dec. 31, 2025.
Those jobs are expected to pay an average wage of at least $17 an hour. Failure to meet those terms would result in the company having to repay 50% of the PILOT benefits it has received.
Phase II will require the company to have created 90% of its promised 206 jobs, at a minimum hourly wage of $17, by Dec. 31, 2027. Failure to meet those terms will force the company to repay 50% of its benefits from the PILOT.
Meanwhile, the company’s real property in the industrial park will remain on the county’s property tax rolls.
The tax abatement plan also includes new revenue earmarked for education and county schools, much like the PILOT deal Washington County reached in 2019 to bring German auto fan manufacturer Ebm-papst to the Telford industrial park.
Another component of the “Project Stamp” deal came last month when commissioners approved a resolution to convey other property in the industrial park to the county’s Industrial Bond Board to be offered as an additional purchase option to the prospective company.
The company has been negotiating with a private broker to purchase the Alo building site.