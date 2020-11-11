ELIZABETHTON — Although there has not been any recent publicity on efforts to build a whitewater park in Elizabethton, the city’s director of the Parks and Recreation Department said supporters are still at work.
“Things seem to be quiet as of late,” Director Mike Mains said in his monthly report to the City Council, but he said things are going on behind the scenes.
“Much discussion and research has taken place over the last few weeks,” Mains said. He has been to see the progress being made on establishing a new whitewater park in Danville, Virginia. Mains said that city’s whitewater park would be tied with a new park that would provide entertainment, walking and hiking trails, and other recreation. When he asked why all these were joined together, he was told that combining a whitewater park with the other recreational facilities in the downtown area would not only provide more recreational opportunities for citizens but also have a positive impact on the economy.
Mains said students from East Tennessee State University’s College of Business are continuing to conduct research on the project and have provided updates on their work. Main said their goal is to develop a business plan for the park.
While the whitewater park is focused on downtown Elizabethton, Mains said work is continuing on the most distant part of the Park and Recreation Department, the mountain bike trail at the Hampton Watershed. Mains said his staff and members of the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association Tri-Cities have had discussion about the expansion of the trails, especially now that the city has obtained a lease to adjoining land owned by Doe River Gorge Ministries. Mains said those new trails will be flagged by a professional trail designer.
Mains said work is also continuing on efforts to build a new boat ramp on the Watauga River. He said the work is still in the permitting stage and he hopes a state agency may assist in completing those plans.