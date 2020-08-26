ELIZABETHTON — Ever since the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce announced it was giving up its leadership of the Elizabethton Christmas Parade, there has been speculation about what organization would take over the task.
That speculation has come to an end as one of Elizabethton’s newest organizations — Elizabethton Main Street — has announced it will be taking over the responsibilities for the parade.
“Main Street Elizabethton is excited to host the annual Elizabethton Christmas Parade in Downtown Elizabethton on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 6 p.m.,” officials with the organization announced Wednesday.
Main Street has selected as the theme of its first Christmas Parade to be “Christmas Village.” Healthcare workers will be honored as grand marshals.
“It takes a village to make a strong community, so we are excited to honor those who have worked so hard to make our village safe and healthy during these difficult times,” Courtney Washburn, Main Street director, said.
Participants are encouraged to decorate floats to highlight and support those on the front lines, such as essential workers, teachers, and medical professionals. “Christmas Village” will focus on spreading the love of a community coming together to work through these trying times.
Entry applications are available on the Downtown Elizabethton Facebook page at facebook.com/downtownelizabethton or by contacting Main Street at (423) 213-0090. The deadline to apply is Nov. 25.
Main Street will provide additional updates as needed through its Facebook page and local media outlets.
Main Street Elizabethton’s mission is to look toward the future with the goal to preserve our culture and heritage while striving the revitalize the hub and heart of our downtown.
For more information, contact Main Street Director, Courtney Washburn, at (423) 213-0090 or cwashburn@cityofelizabethton.org.