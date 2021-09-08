ELIZABETHTON — The new host of the annual Elizabethton Christmas Parade in Downtown Elizabethton has released details of this year’s event. The parade will take place on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.
Main Street has announced that the theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas on the Big Screen”. Main Street will honor The Friends of the Bonnie Kate Theater as the grand marshal of this year’s parade. Main Street Director, Courtney Bean, said “everyone loves a good Christmas movie. They bring out that warm, nostalgic feeling of the holidays we associate with family and traditions. We are especially excited to honor the Bonnie Kate Theater to celebrate their renovation efforts and the growth of our downtown as a whole.”
Participants are encouraged to decorate floats to highlight scenes from their favorite Christmas movies; “Christmas on the Big Screen” can highlight classic or new favorites.
Entry applications are available on the Downtown Elizabethton Facebook page at Facebook.com/downtownElizabethton or you may contact Main Street at (423)213-0090. The deadline to apply is Nov. 28.
Main Street said all are encouraged to come out and enjoy an evening filled with lights, laughter, and joy as Main Street Elizabethton celebrates the Christmas season. Additional updates on the parade will be found on their Facebook page and local media outlets.