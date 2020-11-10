Main Street Jonesborough set to host Gingerbread Village

Main Street Jonesborough will host Jonesborough’s Gingerbread Village this December, according to a Tuesday news release.
The town is looking for gingerbread houses, replicas of historic buildings and more to be displayed throughout downtown storefront windows starting Dec. 4 and continuing through Christmas. The public will be encouraged to come view the edible works of art and vote on their favorite entries.
The event will have three categories: Children, Adult/Family and Professional. First place and honorable mentions will be awarded for each.
Voting will take place Dec. 4 through Dec. 20, and results will be announced Dec. 21.
Child and Adult First Place Winners will each receive $100 cash and the Professional First Place Winner will be awarded $500 cash. Nov. 30 is the entry deadline.
For full details and rules, visit www.jonesborough.com or visit Main Street Jonesborough on Facebook.