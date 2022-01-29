Main Street Jonesborough will host Sweet Scenes, a Valentine’s Day-themed walkable window display from Tuesday, Feb. 1 through Monday, Feb. 14.
Participating merchants will decorate their windows showcasing their creativity and unique styles. Downtown Jonesborough merchants will compete for best window display. There are two ways for merchants to win: the People’s Choice and the Judge’s Choice.
The People’s Choice is comprised from online votes, while the Judge’s Choice is decided by a panel of local arts professionals. Both award recipients will receive $300 in cash. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Participants can help their favorite window win by viewing each display and voting online. Participants can vote once per day. The contest will close at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.
Jonesborough’s Chocolate Fest, taking place Friday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 13, is an opportunity to stroll through downtown and to choose a favorite window display while enjoying delicious chocolate treats provided by area merchants and restaurants.
Visit JBOChocolateFest.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
For more information about Sweet Scenes, visit Jonesborough.com/sweetscenes or Main Street Jonesborough’s Facebook page.
