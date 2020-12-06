With 31 years of service on the Tri-Cities Airport Authority, Johnson City businessman Dan Mahoney has witnessed many changes at the Blountville airport.
Mahoney said one of the most satisfying things he has seen during his tenure is how the airport’s governing board has evolved into a conduit for regionalism.
The word “regional” may have been dropped from the facility’s name of few years ago, but Mahoney said the region has remained a core focus of the Airport Authority.
The owner of Mahoneys Outfitters said he is particularly pleased when local government and business leaders point to the Airport Authority as an example of what can happen when representatives from different governmental entities work together.
“When local tourism and economic development boards started citing the Airport Authority as an example of regionalism, that was a good thing,” Mahoney said.
But that example of regionalism didn’t happen overnight. Mahoney said “it took many years” to change the territorial attitudes of some those who were appointed to the authority to represent the owners of the airport.
Those stakeholders include Washington and Sullivan counties, and the cities of Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Tennessee; and Bristol, Virginia.
“It was a very contentious airport commission when I came on,” Mahoney recalled. “We tried to work together, but some members had very different motives. It took a few years before we were all on the same page.”
Annexation Wars
Mahoney has served longer on the 12-member authority than any other current representative. He was appointed to the job by his colleagues on the Johnson City Commission in 1989. That was when Mahoney, who had already served six years on the Johnson City Board of Education, was beginning the first of his 12 years on the City Commission.
Things were different when Mahoney began his service on the authority. The governing body was called an airport commission at the time and it oversaw what was then known as the Tri-Cities Regional Airport.
“What we were doing at the airport might have been the only example of regionalism in the area,” Mahoney said. “At that time the cities were involved in annexation wars. There were many corridor annexations, and cities were jockeying to provide water and sewer to specific areas.”
The Tri-Cities Airport became the center of one of those annexation battles when Kingsport wanted to annex farmland adjacent to the facility. The proposed Steadman Farms annexation resulted in state lawmakers creating an annexation-free buffer zone around the airport.
“Those squabbles made us get to know each other better,” Mahoney said. “That was really the beginning of regionalism.”
Making Changes
Mahoney said changes to both the state’s annexation laws and to the representation of the airport’s governing board helped to usher in a new era of cooperation in the late 1990s.
“The quality of our membership on the Airport Authority has been excellent,” he said. “I can’t remember ever going into an authority meeting with a feeling of dread.”
He said changing the airport’s governing body from a commission to an authority gave the airport the ability to respond more quickly to changes in the aviation industry.
Specifically, it gave the authority the financial power to address key issues. Previously, the airport commission would need the legislative approval of each of the facility’s owners to borrow for a project, a process which would often take months to complete.
“We were one of the last airports in the state to make that change,” Mahoney said. “The process had become tedious.”
In addition to working with his colleagues on the authority, Mahoney said he has also been associated with several “top-notch” airport directors. One was Patrick Wilson, who he said “had the vision” for the airport to grow its aviation repair and maintenance services.
That idea has become the Tri-Cities Airport’s Aerospace Park.
“I remember we started talking about it about a decade ago,” Mahoney said. “Then the mayors of our cities and counties took the ball and ran with it.”
He said while the novel coronavirus has severely crippled the nation’s aviation industry, the Tri-Cities Airport is positioned to make a “tremendous comeback” once the COVID-19 pandemic finally ends.
“We are a model for the rest of the nation,” Mahoney said. “We are sitting in the right place and at the right time.”