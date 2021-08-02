The Johnson City Doughboys will play their final five games without their manager and about half a roster of new players.
Rick Magnante was fired as the Doughboys manager by MLB on Sunday and when the players were told, more than half of them decided to leave town as well.
The Doughboys were scheduled to play at Greeneville on Sunday night, but the game was canceled. No official reason was given, but people close to the situation said it was related to COVID-19.
A Greeneville player had earlier tested positive and Magnante reportedly refused to have his team play, citing the safety of his players. A heated discussion between Magnante and an executive of MLB ensued and Magnante was relieved of his duties as a result.
When the players were told, all but 12 of them quit in a move of solidarity with their manager.
Hitting coach Dean Green and pitching coach Cody Stull will run the team for the final five games.
After Monday’s home game with Greeneville, the Doughboys finish the season with a two-game series at home against Elizabethton and a home-and-home with Greeneville. The Doughboys entered Monday night's game with a 15-29 record, 15 games out of first place in the Appy League's West Division.
“We had to sign a bunch of new guys and we’re playing baseball tonight,” said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen, who has spent more time signing new players than he expected this summer. “There’s never a dull moment in the Appalachian League.”
The Doughboys’ drama comes not long after another Boyd-run team, the Kingsport Axmen, had to sign an entire new roster and coaching staff after USA Baseball pulled the plug on the original team when a player made serious threats.
“We’ve got some experience doing this with Kingsport,” Allen said. “Those kids are having a good time. They play hard and the coaching staff there is wonderful.”
The Elizabethton River Riders, another team run by Boyd, were forced to use fill-in players when members of that team quit after another COVID-19 scare. Those replacements played key roles in a 10-0 victory over Kingsport on Sunday.
“A lot of players are wanting to leave because they’ve had enough playing,” Allen said. “That’s not the way this thing works. They have an obligation to finish out the season. I hope the kids understand this. I get it. It’s been a long summer and they’re ready to get back to college, but they knew when the season started and when it ends. They agreed to finish the season unless they made prior arrangements.
“We don’t want this to end on a bad note. At the end of the day we got the problem solved and we’re heading in the right direction.”