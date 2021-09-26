ELIZABETHTON — The Covered Bridge Days ended a successful three-day run on Sunday with an afternoon of religious music on the Covered Bridge Stage and an Elizabethton Children’s Business Fair.
The fair was a chance for the youngest entrepreneurs to talk with prospective customers and sell the items they have designed and created. The fair was limited to entrepreneurs ages 7-18.
One talented young person didn’t have to wait for the business fair to sell her creations. Thanks to the quality of her design and her previous marketing of her products, Madison Grant got a head start on selling her Covered Bridge items.
Grant is senior at University School in Johnson City. She is in a dual enrollment program with East Tennessee State University and plans to study videography.
Grant also has artistic talent, which showed through in a logo she designed. The logo features Elizabethton’s iconic Covered Bridge. The logo is in the form of a circle, with the word “Elizabethton” on the upper edge of the circle and “TN” at the lower edge.
The Covered Bridge is placed at the center, surrounding by a happy and cheerful scene of the sun rising over the nearby mountains, and flowers blooming on the banks of Doe River. A few months ago, Grant began selling stickers and pins with the logo on it from a booth in Building Five One Eight in Downtown Elizabethton.
The items were selling well and the happy logo soon came to the attention of Mike Mains, director of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, and his wife, Lisa Mains. They liked the logo and thought it was a great logo for Covered Bridge Days.
Mains talked about the logo to Kelly Kitchens, programs and special events coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department. Kitchens agreed it was a great logo. They encouraged Grant to put it on a T-shirt.
“She wasn’t sure, she asked if we thought the shirts would sell and we told her they would,” Kitchens said. She and Mains were soon proved correct as the T-shirt quickly became a popular item.
Mains offered Grant a booth at Covered Bridge Days just to the left of the Parks and Recreation information booth for the festival. Location is just important in selling T-shirts as it is in real estate.
“Part of it is that she put the logo on really quality T-shirts,” Kitchens said.
The festival is over for another year, but anyone looking for that cheerful Covered Bridge logo may still find it at Five One Eight, 518 E. Elk Ave., in downtown Elizabethton.