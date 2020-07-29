ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Commission Chairman Ray Lyons has announced his resignation from that post and as a member of the commission, effective Aug. 3.
Lyons said he is being forced to resign because of personal health problems and health problems of family members. Lyons is suffering from back problems and does not take pain medication. He also has long suffered from military service-connected disabilities. Lyons also recently began suffering from other long-term illnesses, including unstable blood pressure, and is caring for a family member suffering from a debilitating disease.
Lyons has served as County Commission chairman for the past two years. He has also served on the commission as a representative of the 7th District for the past six years. In addition to serving as chairman, Lyons has served in other leadership positions with the body, including chairman of the Financial Management and Building and Grounds sommittees.
“This has been a very difficult decision, but one that is best for me, my family, and the constituents of the county,” Lyons wrote in his letter of resignation.
During his time as chairman of the Building and Grounds Committee, Lyons began an effort to expand and upgrade the Carter County Health Department building. A $1 million project was approved, with funding scheduled to come from state and federal grants. A $500,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Health was received, but a $500,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission was not approved. In response, Lyons helped lead the effort for the county to fund the rest of the project.
“I am thankful that I was able to lead the committees and commission in a positive direction,” Lyons said. Lyons said there is a difference between a politician and a statesman. “A politician works from his own agenda for his personal goals. A statesman works for the things his people want. I have always tried to work as a statesman.”
Before his work on the commission, Lyons was active in local and community efforts. He has served as a commissioner on the South Elizabethton Water District for 15 years and was one of the leaders in keeping a group of small water districts united in building a multimillion dollar water plant at Little Wilbur Lake that would serve the region’s water needs for generations to come.
Lyons was a career social worker who worked for the state for 40 years. He said that back when he started, the degrees and credentials were not as important in leading a group to effect changes and solve problems. “I was blessed in many ways,” Lyons said. Among his accomplishments was working to help with organizing the structure that would be used in the creation of children’s services.