State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, has been named deputy speaker of the Tennessee Senate.
Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, also named the 4th District senator as a member of the powerful Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee. Lundberg will continue to serve as first vice chair of Senate Education Committee, and as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
He represents parts of Carter, Johnson and Sullivan counties.
McNally has also re-appointed state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, as chairman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, Crowe, who represents the 3rd District of Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties, will also return as a member of the Senate’s Education and Government Operations committees.
The committee appointments were announced Wednesday as part of the organizational session of the state’s 112th General Assembly.
In the state House of Representatives, Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, appointed Washington County’s two new lawmakers to their first standing committee assignments.
State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, was named as a member of the House’s Commerce, Health and State Government committees. Alexander, who represents the 7th District, will also serve on the Business/Utilities and the Public Service subcommittees.
State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, will join Alexander on the House Health Committee. The 6th District representative will also serve as a member of the House’s Education Instruction and Transportation committees.
Hicks will also serve as a member of the Education Instruction Subcommittee.
State Rep. John Holsclaw Jr., R-Elizabethton, was named to the House’s Commerce and Local Government committees. The 4th District lawmaker will also serve on the House State Government Committee, where he will chair its Departments and Agencies Subcommittee.
State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, was appointed a member of the House’s Criminal Justice and Finance, Ways and Means committees. The 3rd District legislator will also serve on the Appropriations Subcommittee.