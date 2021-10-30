ELIZABETHTON — Dexter Lunceford has announced that he is seeking re-election for a third term as sheriff of Carter County in the May Carter County Republican Primary.
"As the incumbent candidate, I stand firmly upon my track record which has been established during the past seven and a half years that I have led the Carter County Sheriff’s Office,” said Lunceford.
He said that since taking office in 2014, his administration has worked diligently to establish the office as one of the most capable and respected in the state.
Lunceford said there have been major improvements in mission focus, infrastructure, and the implementation of cutting-edge technology to the department's performance in solving crimes, which he said is reflected in the State of Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System. "The numbers generated through this statewide system show that for the year 2020, the statewide clearance average for all crimes was 39%. In contrast, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office boasted a clearance average during this same time of 58%. This demonstrates a clearance rate which exceeds the statewide average by 19%. In addition to prosecuting those who commit crimes, I have also focused on implementing proactive approaches designed to curtail criminal activities before they occur. Even though there has been a substantial increase in crime across America, this approach has resulted in a 38% reduction of property crimes since 2014,” said Lunceford.
The sheriff said his administration has also had an aggressive approach on the county’s drug violations.
"Through partnerships with local and federal agencies, and the First Judicial Drug Task Force, we have been successful in sending several hundred high-level drug offenders to both state and federal prisons with some sentences exceeding 25 years. I have also worked with our state legislators and the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association, where I serve as a member of the Board of Directors, to address the problem with a dynamic approach towards legislation, as well as statewide and regional initiatives which are showing steady results,” Lunceford said.
Sheriff Lunceford said that 2020 presented a major challenge for everyone with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Although it was extremely difficult, my administration was able to navigate the pandemic without any loss of service to the citizens of the county and to safeguard our jail against massive outbreak.”
"With all these achievements, I would like to point out that I have operated within budget every year since taking office in 2014. In fact, given allowances for inflation, my administration has found a way to actually operate the sheriff’s office on less money than we were seven and a half years ago. This is an integral part of me keeping my commitment to you, the taxpayer, that I would run my office in the most cost-effective manner possible,” he said.
Lunceford is an honorably discharged U.S. Marine Corps veteran with 38 years of law enforcement experience with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, the Johnson City Police Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. He has been married to his wife Pamela for 35 years and they have two daughters, Tessa, and Jessica.
"If elected for a third term, I will continue to work hard for the citizens of Carter County to provide the best law enforcement possible. I will strive to maintain a professional department which focuses on the ever-changing needs of the county. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve you for the past seven and a half years and would appreciate your vote and support for another four years,” Sheriff Lunceford said.