Webster H. Lowe, a graduate of Salesianum School in Wilmington, Delaware, has been inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2025 and will begin basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer.
Lowe is the son of Elizabeth Lowe and the late Derrick Lowe of Chesapeake City, Maryland, and the grandson of Frances K. Lowe of Elizabethton.
Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the academy’s “plebe,” or freshman, class, and each student is required to participate in “plebe” summer.
Last year the Naval Academy received more than 16,000 applications for the class of 2025.
Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women make up the student body known as the Brigade of Midshipmen.