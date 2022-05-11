Although Boone Lake is on course to reach its standard summer level, isolated areas of lower-than-expected rainfall could affect how quickly some lakes fill, according to a message from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
“While spring rainfall totals have been near normal in the eastern portion of the Tennessee River Valley, there have been isolated areas that are well below normal rainfall,” Melinda Watson, partnerships and strategic integration program manager for Tennessee Valley Authority, wrote in an email.
“This lack of rainfall is impacting the ability for some lakes to reach their summer pool levels. As of now, the impacts are focused in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.”
They include Norris, Cherokee, South Holston and Boone lakes, she said.
The Boone watershed area will need about 1.5 inches of rain between now and June 1 for the lake to reach its normal elevation of 1,382 feet. Watson said the Boone watershed area has seen about three-quarters of its normal rainfall over the past 60 days.
For several years, Boone Lake’s water level was lower than normal so crews could complete repair work to the dam’s earthen embankment.
“Before the extended drawdown, 2008 was the last time we’ve seen levels this low in May,” Watson wrote. “With normal rainfall for the remainder of May, Boone should reach summer pool.”
Boone is a couple of inches ahead of other impacted lakes.
The Norris watershed needs approximately 3.5 inches of rain to reach an elevation of 1,020 feet, the Cherokee watershed needs 5.5 inches to reach 1,071 feet and the South Holston watershed needs 3 inches to reach 1,729 feet.
“We will continue to do all we can to move water and increase lake levels, but as we all know, Mother Nature controls this right now,” Watson wrote.
TVA manages the 652-mile Tennessee River and its tributaries using a series of 49 dams. Watson said TVA will begin outreach to the public through media outlets and social media in a few days.
Agency spokesperson Mary Ellen Miller said Boone Lake was at 1,380.34 feet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. TVA normally aims to reach a summer pool level of 1,382 feet on June 1, and the reservoir is “right on track.”
“We’re less than two feet from the absolute top of summer pool, so we’re doing well,” Miller said. “I think that rainfall last week helped us.”
The agency projects Boone will reach an elevation of about 1381.7 feet on May 20.
In late 2014, the TVA discovered a sinkhole at the base of Boone Dam’s earthen embankment and muddy water seeping from the river bank below the structure, which were signs of internal erosion.
The agency lowered the surface elevation at Boone Lake to between 1,350 and 1,355 feet and launched a multi-year repair effort in 2015, which it expects to finish this summer.
Workers filled voids in the earthen dam by pouring grout into the bedrock and constructed berms on either side of the structure. The centerpiece of the repair is an underground cutoff wall composed of hundreds of overlapping concrete cylinders, which is designed to stop seepage in the earthen embankment.
TVA completed that wall last January and has measured the effectiveness of the repairs by adjusting the lake’s water levels.
Boone Lake’s water level has since returned to a normal seasonal pattern. In December, Boone reached its normal winter pool of 1,362 feet. The waterline began to rise again in February and is now on its way to its standard summer pool.
You can track water levels by downloading the TVA lake info app.