Louise Crowe, a longtime community leader and political activist, died at her home Sunday at age 98.
She was known to generations of Washington County residents as a vocal member of the Democratic Party and as an advocate of women’s issues. Her son, state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, said Monday his mother “was indeed an interesting and amazing woman.”
“She always supported me in my political endeavors, but always maintained her Democratic Party principles,” Crowe said.
He said his mother followed in the footsteps of her own father, V.M. “Happy” McCracken, in believing that “politics makes the world go round.” The senator noted that “she did all that she could” to be active at many different levels for as long as she could.
“The arts, her politics and her three boys were her life, and she lived every minute to the fullest,” Crowe said. “She will be truly missed by her many friends and family.”
Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock presented then 96-year-old Louise Crowe with a proclamation during a rally that followed the Tri-Cities Women’s March in January 2019. In it, Brock recognized Crowe as being one of the “great greatest-generation matriarchs” for her outstanding accomplishments and continuous service.
“I started working as a Democrat when I was about 6 years old and I haven’t stopped, and I don’t intend to stop,” Crowe told the crowd that day.
Brock said Monday Crowe should be remembered as role model for all who seek to be a responsible citizen.
“She wasn’t afraid to speak her mind, and she stayed informed,” Brock said.
Louise McCracken Crowe was born on May 9, 1922, at her family's farm in Washington County. She was the second of three children of Happy McCracken and Eileen Fitzgerald McCracken. She graduated from Washington College in 1940, and she volunteered to work in political campaigns from an early age.
She also studied voice and sang soprano as the only student invited to join her church choir. Crowe enrolled in what is now East Tennessee State University, but left when World War II began to go to Washington, D.C., to help with the war effort.
After the war, Louise Crowe met her husband, John W Crowe, an Army Air Corps pilot who earned a Distinguished Flying Cross for completing 31 combat missions over Europe. The couple married and moved to Knoxville, where John graduated from the University of Tennessee.
They later lived in Africa, Spain and Asia.
During her working life, family members said Crowe chose jobs that focused on people. She enjoyed working at the Jonesborough Visitors Center and the National Storytelling Center's bookstore, where she retired at the age of 80.
She was known to host storytellers and friends from around the world during the Storytelling Festival.
She also served as a full-time volunteer at the Democrat Resource Center in Johnson City for many years.
Crowe was a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, Johnson City, for 56 years.
In addition to Rusty Crowe, she is survived by her sons, John David Crowe, Atlanta; and William Christopher Crowe, Johnson City.